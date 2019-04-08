Madison was reinstated to the Packers' roster Monday as the team's offseason program begins, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

A 2018 fifth-round pick, all signs pointed towards Madison competing for a starting role at guard during his rookie campaign. However, Madison left the team due to a personal issue prior to training camp last June and ultimately sat out the entire 2018 season. That the Washington State product is present for the first day of offseason workouts is a welcome piece of news for the Packers, as Madison will provide competition and depth on the offensive line.