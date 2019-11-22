Play

Madison sustained a torn ACL during practice this week, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Madison will require season-ending surgery to address his ACL injury, so expect him to be placed on IR in the near future. The 2018 fifth-round pick sat out his entire rookie campaign for personal reasons related to working on mental health. He provided valuable interior depth for the Packers this season but did not ultimately suit up for game action. Yosh Nijman could be a candidate to be promoted from Green Bay's practice squad to replace Madison on the 53-man roster.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories