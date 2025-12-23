Packers' Collin Oliver: Activated from PUP list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Packers activated Oliver (hamstring) from the reserve/PUP list Monday.
The rookie fifth-rounder has fully recovered from a hamstring injury that caused him to start the 2025 regular season on the PUP list. That puts Oliver on track to make his NFL debut against the Ravens on Saturday.
