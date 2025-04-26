The Packers selected Oliver in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 159th overall.

Oliver's 2024 season ended after just two games due to a foot injury, but he impressed at the combine, showcasing his athleticism and alleviating some concerns surrounding the foot. Oliver produced 73 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks in his lone full season as a starter with Oklahoma State in 2023. He doesn't have a ton of experience dropping into coverage and may serve as a rotational rusher early in his career, though a future as an off-ball linebacker may not be off the table either, depending on how defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley views him. He'll likely slot into a depth role and be a possible special teams contributor as a rookie.