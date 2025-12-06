default-cbs-image
Oliver (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Oliver has been dealing with the hamstring injury since training camp and was able to return to practice Monday. He officially logged three limited practices ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears, but he will not be ready for his pro debut.

