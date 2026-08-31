Oliver (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Packers on Sunday with a designation to return, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official website reports.

Oliver recorded five total tackles during the preseason, but he appears to have picked up an undisclosed injury along the way. The 23-year-old will now be forced to miss at least four contests to open the regular season while on IR. With Micah Parsons (knee) also sidelined to open the year, second-year pro Barryn Sorrell will have a chance to handle the lion's share of the snaps at strongside linebacker.