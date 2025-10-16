Head coach Matt LaFleur relayed Wednesday that Oliver is still working through a hamstring injury and his ability to return from the reserve/PUP list is "up in the air," Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie fifth-rounder opened training camp on the PUP list due to a hamstring injury, which has prevented him from participating in practices since. The injury is severe enough for Oliver to remain limited to off-field work, and there doesn't appear to be a clear timeline for him to make his NFL regular-season debut.