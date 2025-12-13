Packers' Collin Oliver: Won't make debut at Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oliver (hamstring) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Oliver will continue to sit out as he works to recover from the hamstring injury he's been nursing since training camp. His continued absence might mean more opportunities for fellow rookie Barryn Sorrell.
