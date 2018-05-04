Packers' Conor Sheehy: Brought in by Green Bay

Sheehy has signed a contract with the Packers.

Sheehy, who went undrafted out of Wisconsin this offseason, was a key cog in the Badgers' strong defenses over the past few years, cranking out 94 tackles, six sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss over his four-year tenure there. However, he'll be challenged to earn a roster spot in Green Bay and will likely need to impress on special teams to stick around.