Ballentine registered a career-high 43 tackles (28 solo), an interception and seven pass deflections over 14 games in the 2023 season.

Ballentine played all of 17 defensive snaps over the previous three seasons, but he played a career-high 463 for the Packers in 2023 and even made six starts. He will be a free agent this offseason, so it remains to be seen which team he will suit up for in 2024.