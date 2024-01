Ballentine had five tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Vikings.

Ballentine grabbed his first interception of his career off of Jaren Hall on a pass intended for Johnny Mundt. He's mostly played on special teams during his five-year career, but has stepped into a starting role this season with Jaire Alexander missing extended time due to injuries and a one-game suspension. Ballentine is up to a career-high 43 tackles over 13 games this season.