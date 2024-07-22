Ballentine (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ballentine is apparently dealing with an undisclosed non-football injury as the Packers open training camp Monday. The cornerback is expected to compete with Carrington Valentine and Robert Rochell, amongst others, for reps in Green Bay's secondary in 2024. While on the NFI list, Ballentine is eligible to return to practice and play at any point this preseason.