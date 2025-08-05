Ballentine signed with the Packers on Monday

Ballentine was released by Indianapolis on Friday after signing a one-year contract with them in March, and now returns to a familiar place. The 29-year-old has played in Green Bay the last three seasons, appearing in 37 games where he has recorded seven pass deflections. With the Packers looking for cornerback depth, Ballentine has a chance to once again play an important role.