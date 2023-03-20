The Packers re-signed Ballentine on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
Ballentine will return to Green Bay next season where he spent time both on the active roster and practice squad this past year. Heading into the 2023 campaign, the 26-year-old could potentially find himself competing for a roster spot in what's become a crowded secondary. If he does make the team the 2019 sixth-round pick will likely see most of his playing time come on special teams where he brings value both in coverage and as a returner.