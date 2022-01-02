site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: packers-corey-bojorquez-back-from-covid-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Packers' Corey Bojorquez: Back from COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bojorquez was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
Bojorquez returned to the active roster quickly after his addition to the list Wednesday. He has yet to miss a game this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read