site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: packers-corey-linsley-active-for-week-7 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Packers' Corey Linsley: Active for Week 7
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 25, 2020
at
11:44 am ET 1 min read
Linsley (groin) will suit up in Sunday's game against Houston.
Linsley managed through the groin injury throughout practice this week, so the fact that he's healthy enough to play is a positive sign. Look for the Ohio State product to handle his usual starting role at center for Week 7.
More News
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/21/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/20/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/08/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/29/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 39 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read