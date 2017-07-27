Packers' Corey Linsley: Cleared for camp
Linsley (ankle) was cleared to practice for the beginning of training camp on Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
Linsley had surgery on his ankle in March and ended up facing a much longer recovery than initially thought. He'll now enter camp as the Packers starting center after last years starter, JC Tretter, signed with the Browns in the offseason. If Linsley is limited at all early in camp, look for the team's sixth-round pick, Kofi Amiachia, to see some extra snaps.
More News
-
Packers' Corey Linsley: Expected to be ready for training camp•
-
Packers' Corey Linsley: Could miss start of training camp•
-
Packers' Corey Linsley: Recovering from ankle surgery•
-
Packers' Corey Linsley: Activated from PUP list•
-
Packers' Corey Linsley: Declares self ready to play•
-
JC Tretter placed on short-term injured reserve•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
Follow along LIVE at 2 p.m. ET as the CBS Sports staff takes part in our latest 12-team 0.5...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.