Linsley (ankle) was cleared to practice for the beginning of training camp on Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Linsley had surgery on his ankle in March and ended up facing a much longer recovery than initially thought. He'll now enter camp as the Packers starting center after last years starter, JC Tretter, signed with the Browns in the offseason. If Linsley is limited at all early in camp, look for the team's sixth-round pick, Kofi Amiachia, to see some extra snaps.