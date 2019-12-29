Play

Linsley (back) will not return to Sunday's regular-season finale against the Lions.

Linsley was forced out of Week 17's divisional contest due to a back injury in the second quarter. As long as he remains sidelined, Lucas Patrick will draw the start at center for Green Bay.

More News

