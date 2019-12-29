Play

Linsley (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions.

It's unclear how Linsley picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the second quarter. As long as the veteran is sidelined, look for Lucas Patrick to take over as the team's starting center.

