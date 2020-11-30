site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Corey Linsley: Hurts knee on SNF
Nov 29, 2020
Linsley (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Chicago.
Linsley suffered the injury in the first half, and it appears to be unrelated to the back injury he had been nursing coming into the game. Elgton Jenkins will take over at center with Linsley sidelined.
