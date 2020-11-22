site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Corey Linsley: Injures back Sunday
Linsley was forced out of Sunday's game against the Colts with a back injury.
To cover Linsley's absence, Elgton Jenkins moved from left guard to center, and Jon Runyan slotted in for Jenkins.
