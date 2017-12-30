Linsley signed 3-year, $25.5 million contract extension with the Packers on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Linsley has started every game for the Packers this season. He has proved reliable on the line, so it makes sense that the team wants to lock him up for the long term. The 26-year-old is now set to spend the prime of his career in Green Bay.

