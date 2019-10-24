Play

Linsley did not practice Thursday due to a back issue, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Linsley is scheduled to receive treatment for his back injury. His availability for Sunday's tilt against the Chiefs appears up in the air. Lucas Patrick will draw the start at center if Linsley is forced to miss any time.

