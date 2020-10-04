site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Corey Linsley: Pops up on injury report
Linsley (groin) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Falcons, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Linsley surfaced on the injury report Saturday when he didn't practice. If he's unable to play, Lucas Patrick could snap the ball while Jon Runyan fills in at right guard.
