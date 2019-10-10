Linsley (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Linsely was forced out of Sunday's win over the Cowboys due to a head injury, and he appears to be making substantial progress through the league's concussion protocol. It remains to be seen whether he'll manage to receive full clearance in time to suit up Monday versus the Lions, however. Lucas Patrick stands to slot into the starting lineup if Linsley is forced to miss any time.

