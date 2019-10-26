Linsley (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Linsley popped up on the injury report Thursday, and he was able to work in a limited capacity Friday. His injury could be a game-time decision with his official status surfacing 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. If Linsley can't go, Lucas Patrick figures to snap the ball to Aaron Rodgers.