Linsley is dealing with a back injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Linsley is a new addition to the injury report but was still able to practice on a limited basis Friday. The Packers looked to be in the clear with tackles David Bakhtiari (hamstring) and Brian Bulaga (concussion) finally clear of injury designations, but could be forced to start Justin McCray at center if Linsley is unable to suit up Sunday.