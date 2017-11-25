Packers' Corey Linsley: Questionable Sunday
Linsley is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a back injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Linsley was absent from the injury report Wednesday, but only practiced in limited fashion the following two days. He dealt with a back injury earlier in the season, so it is looks like he aggravated the issue at practice. Lucas Patrick would likely replace Linsley at center should he not be able to suit up Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' Corey Linsley: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Packers' Corey Linsley: Scheduled to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Corey Linsley: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Packers' Corey Linsley: Cleared for camp•
-
Packers' Corey Linsley: Expected to be ready for training camp•
-
Packers' Corey Linsley: Could miss start of training camp•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...