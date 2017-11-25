Linsley is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a back injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Linsley was absent from the injury report Wednesday, but only practiced in limited fashion the following two days. He dealt with a back injury earlier in the season, so it is looks like he aggravated the issue at practice. Lucas Patrick would likely replace Linsley at center should he not be able to suit up Sunday.