Packers' Corey Linsley: Ready for action
Linsley (back) is active for Sunday night's divisional matchup against the Bears.
Linsley made a premature exit versus the Colts in Week 11 due to his back injury, but he's already been cleared to retake the field. He figures to reprise his usual starting role at center.
