Linsley (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

Linsley carried a questionable tag into this contest after being held back in practice all week, but the training staff determined he's good to go. Linsley will start at center in this contest, as the Packers' entire starting five is healthy.

