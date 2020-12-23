site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Corey Linsley: Receives return designation
Linsely (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The 29-year-old now has a 21-day window to practice and potentially return to the active roster. Elgton Jenkins should continue to start at center until Linsley is cleared to be activated.
