Linsley (back) is expected to suit up Sunday against the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The Packers added Linsley to their injury report Friday after the center's back tightened up, but the issue apparently isn't bothering him enough two days later to keep him out of the Week 7 matchup. Linsley's availability should be a boon with the Packers breaking in a new quarterback this week in Brett Hundley, who will be making his first NFL start in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers (collarbone).