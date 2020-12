Linsley (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Linsley suffered a sprained MCL in last week's win over the Bears and will require 3-to-6 weeks of recovery. Following his injury, Elgton Jenkins took over at center, opening a spot at left guard for rookie Jon Runyan to step into. The Packers are expected to roll with that formation until Linsley can return.