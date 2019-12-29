Play

Linsley (back) is expected to be ready for the Packers' divisional-round game, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero explained that Linsley felt his back lock up in the contest, and this happens occasionally. With the Packers clinching a first-round bye, Linsley should have plenty of time to get healthy as the team awaits its next opponent.

