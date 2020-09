Linsley sustained a sprained thumb on his snapping (right) hand during Sunday's win over the LIons, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 29-year-old still ended up playing 65 of 73 offensive snaps during the contest and seems likely to attempt to play through the injury. However, depending on the severity of the sprain, it could impact his ability to deliver clean snaps. Linsley's status going forward should receive more clarity once Green Bay returns to practice later in the week.