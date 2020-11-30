site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Corey Linsley: Won't return in Week 12
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2020
Linsley (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears.
Linsley was carted off after hurting his knee in the first half and got ruled out at halftime. He'll hope to recover in time to face the Eagles in Week 13, though such an outcome seems unlikely at this point.
