Packers' Corey Linsley: Won't return Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Linsley (back) is ruled out to return to Sunday's game against the Colts.
With Linsley ruled out to return Sunday, Elgton Jenkins will finish the contest at center while Jon Runyan slots in at left guard.
