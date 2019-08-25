Packers' Curtis Bolton: Injury still unclear
Bolton said Sunday that the severity of his knee injury is still unclear, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Bolton suffered the injury during Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders. He told reporters he doesn't need crutches anymore, and doesn't think the injury is as serious as originally anticipated which is good news. As the team runs more test on his right knee, expect the team to have a definitive answer as to the extent of the injury.
