Packers' Curtis Bolton: Seemingly progressing

Bolton (knee) was walking without a visible limp in the locker room Monday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Bolton shed his crutches Sunday and doesn't believe the injury is as serious as originally thought. The situation is still puzzling, however, because the 23-year-old sported both a set of crutches and a knee brace immediately after sustaining the injury in Thursday's matchup against Oakland. While he seems to be improving, the team hasn't released any official information regarding his condition or recovery.