Packers' Curtis Bolton: Standout in second exhibition game

Bolton had six tackles (three solo) and an interception in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.

Bolton got a chance to start Thursday with Oren Burks (pectoral) sidelined, and he responded in impressive fashion, making a number of tackles and also picking off a pass that was tipped by teammate Tony Brown. It's not yet clear how long Burks will be out, but Bolton is currently the favorite to step in on defensive sets where two middle linebackers are used.