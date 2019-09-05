Bolton (knee) suffered a torn ACL during the Packers' third preseason game, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bolton landed on injured reserve Sunday due to a previously unknown injury, which has now been disclosed to be a torn ACL. The undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma will turn his full attention towards recovery.

