Packers' Curtis Bolton: Sustained ACL tear
Bolton (knee) suffered a torn ACL during the Packers' third preseason game, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bolton landed on injured reserve Sunday due to a previously unknown injury, which has now been disclosed to be a torn ACL. The undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma will turn his full attention towards recovery.
