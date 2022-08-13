Leavitt (shoulder) left the game in the second quarter of the Packers' 28-21 loss to the 49ers Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The injury came on a big hit from Leavitt to Ray-Ray McCloud that forced a fumble. Leavitt was expected to be a special teams contributor for the Packers after recording a career-high 35 tackles for the Raiders in 2021. With starting free safety Darnell Savage (hamstring) also missing time, Vernon Scott will take the bulk of snaps at the position for now.