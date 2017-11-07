Packers' Damarious Randall: Active Week 9
Randall (hamstring) is active for Monday's contest against the Lions.
Randall didn't miss a practice rep during Week 9 prep, but an illness placed a cloud over his ability to suit up Monday. Now that he's been deemed available, he'll attempt to extend his interception streak to four games, a distinct possibility versus Matthew Stafford, whose 19 picks in 13 matchups against the Packers is his most against any team.
More News
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Picks off pass in third straight game•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Playing Sunday•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Records pick in loss•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Notches key pick-six in victory•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...