Randall (hamstring) is active for Monday's contest against the Lions.

Randall didn't miss a practice rep during Week 9 prep, but an illness placed a cloud over his ability to suit up Monday. Now that he's been deemed available, he'll attempt to extend his interception streak to four games, a distinct possibility versus Matthew Stafford, whose 19 picks in 13 matchups against the Packers is his most against any team.

