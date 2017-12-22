Randall is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Vikings due to a knee injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Both Randall and fellow starting cornerback Davon House (shoulder) are now listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt, so the Packers could be forced to lean on Josh Hawkins, Donatello Brown and Lenzy Pipkins in a worst-case scenario. Randall, who has yet to miss a game this season, still has a chance of playing through the knee issue at this point.