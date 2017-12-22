Packers' Damarious Randall: Added to injury report
Randall is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Vikings due to a knee injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Both Randall and fellow starting cornerback Davon House (shoulder) are now listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt, so the Packers could be forced to lean on Josh Hawkins, Donatello Brown and Lenzy Pipkins in a worst-case scenario. Randall, who has yet to miss a game this season, still has a chance of playing through the knee issue at this point.
More News
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Avoids injury designation•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Snags fourth pick of season•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Returns to game•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Exits game due to cramping•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Active Week 9•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...