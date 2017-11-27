Packers' Damarious Randall: Exits game due to cramping
Randall exited Sunday's game against the Steelers due to cramping and his return is questionable.
Even if he doesn't return to the game, this doesn't sound like a condition that will cause Randall to miss time. Josh Hawkins should take on an expanded role in his absence Sunday.
