Randall (knee) was limited in practice Thursday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Randall was added to the practice report Thursday, meaning he likely suffered the knee injury during Wednesday's session. His participation in Friday's practice will go a long way in determining his status for Sunday's showdown with the Buccaneers. Fellow cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) is also banged up, so the Packers' secondary could be very thin if both players are sidelined.