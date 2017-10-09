Play

Randall had one solo tackle and returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.

It's been an up-and-down season for Randall, but his pick-six Sunday was a high point as it gave the Packers a fourth-quarter lead in a game they had not previously led in. Randall has made 19 tackles (16 solo) through five weeks.

