Packers' Damarious Randall: Picks off pass in third straight game
Randall recorded three tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Randall did not start Sunday for the second time in three weeks, but he still managed to intercept a pass for the third straight game. While he has shown a nose for the ball of late, he figures to continue playing behind Kevin King and Davon House when both are healthy.
