Packers' Damarious Randall: Playing Sunday
Randall (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
With both Davon House and Kevin King also healthy, the Packers will be as healthy as they've been all season at cornerback. In all likelihood, Randall will line up in the slot, where he'll face off with veteran wide receiver Ted Ginn.
