Randall (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Randall was a limited participant in practice this week after sitting out last Saturday's loss to the Vikings. The third-year cornerback should start opposite Davon House if able to play Sunday, but Josh Hawkins or Lenzy Pipkins would likely draw the start if Randall is unable to suit up.

